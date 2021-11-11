Central Railway retains its top position in parcel revenue on Indian Railways

Central Railway has retained the number one position in parcel revenue among all the Zonal Railways. Central Railway's parcel revenue for the month of October-2021 is Rs.30.46 crores. Parcel revenue stood at Rs.174.40 crores during April-October 2021 which is 220% more than the revenue of Rs. 54.57 crores of corresponding period of last year. The tonnage transported during April to October-2021 is 4.01 lakh tonnes.

The growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by successful running of Kisan Rail carrying perishable traffic from the area to the far-flung markets of the country. In Financial year 2021-22 (April to October), the Kisan Rail has made 497 trips to various destinations transporting 1.80 lakh tonnes and earning a revenue of Rs.69.22 crores. Since the inception of Kisan Rail, 724 trips of Kisan Rails have been run, transporting 2.51 lakh tonnes generating a revenue of 98.18 crores

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and the most environment- friendly option available for customers. He said that Central Railway’s efforts in setting up of Business Development Units in all its Divisions has provided easy access to businessmen, traders and dealers to transport their goods quickly.

In addition to time-tabled and Indent based Kisan Rails, Parcel Cargo Express Train have also been running successfully.

Performance of divisions in parcels has been very encouraging too. Mumbai division is leading in parcel revenue by generating Rs. 65.86 crores, followed by Bhusawal division of Rs. 53.30 crores. Solapur division has led the way in incremental traffic by achieving a percentage growth of 547% with revenue of Rs. 29.68 crores as against Rs. 4.59 crores during corresponding period of last year. Sangola in Solapur division has become a hub for Kisan Rail.

In addition to the 19 stations for parcel traffic on Central Railway, 3 more stations viz. Rahuri, Dehu Road and Kasbesukane have been opened for parcel traffic in the year 2021-22.

Besides, 79 POS machines have been installed at various Parcel Depots to ease the process of booking parcels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:07 PM IST