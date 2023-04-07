Central Railway retains its number one position in Non-Fare Revenue on Indian Railways in the Financial Year 2022-23

Central Railway continued its winning streak by retaining the number one position in non-fare revenue among all the Zonal Railways. During the financial year 2022-23, the revenue generated through Non-Fare Revenue is Rs.87.44 crore as compared to Rs. 40.41 crore during the financial year 2021-22, showing an increase of 116 per cent.

The non-fare revenue was generated with the new concepts and ideas work such as, upgradation of the waiting rooms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Nashik, Bhusaval, Nagpur and Ajni. Identification of 37 new hoarding sites on suburban section of Mumbai Division, Nursing pods at 7 stations, Sleeping pods at Nashik, Rail Coach Restaurants at Amravati, Akola, Nashik Road, Shegaon, Pune and Bhusaval stations. BOXN coal cleaning at Bhusaval and Wadi, 17 Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosks (Meghdoot) at 6 stations, Emergency Medical Room (EMR) facility at Nagpur, Akola, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nasik Road, Chandrapur and Ballarshah, Renovation, operations and maintenance of Heritage Rail Museum at Bhusaval. Construction, Operation, Maintenance and Management of Super Market at CSMT and Byculla.