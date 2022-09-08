Central Railway reports spectacular performance in non-fare revenue and parcel revenue

Central Railway’s performance in FY 2022-23 (April to August) has been spectacular with a record revenue of Rs.24.58 crores in Non-Fare Revenue as compared to Rs.7.61 crores during the corresponding period last year, showing a whopping increase of 223%.

In the month of August, 36 Non-Fare Revenue contracts were awarded through e-auction with annual license fee of Rs 628.46 lakh.

Advertising on trains, viz. Mail / express trains, suburban trains and locomotives which are termed as mobile assets, has proved to be a great revenue generator for Central Railway. A total of 82 mobile assets have been created including 33 on Mumbai division, 38 on Pune division, 5 on Nagpur division and 3 each on Bhusaval and Solapur divisions under e-auction.

Pune division has e-auctioned and awarded advertising contracts on 27 rakes of 14 mail/express trains in the month of August-2022 registering revenue of Rs.132.48 lakh per annum for a period of 3 years.

Mumbai division which has heavy suburban traffic has created 42 assets each through advertising on the interior and exterior of suburban EMU rakes. 8 tenders have been awarded including luggage rake display in 38 EMU rakes with a revenue of Rs.35.56 lakh per annum for a period of 5 years. It also includes external advertisement on 15 EMU rakes and internal advertisement on 20 EMU rakes registering revenue of Rs.231.65 lakh.

Parcel revenue

Central Railway also registered significant revenue of Rs.105.74 crores through Parcel & Luggage revenue in FY-2022-23 (April to August). In the month of August-2022, Central Railway transported upto 2.10 lakh tonnes of parcel registering revenue of Rs.21.12 crores.

During the FY 2022-23 (till August), 121 trips of time-tabled parcel trains generated a revenue of Rs.8.32 crores and 14 indent Parcel Cargo Express Trains generated a revenue of 2.90 crores.

Presently 89 Seating cum Luggage Rakes (SLR) and 12 Parcel Vans (VP) are on lease, out of which 18 SLRs and one VP have been leased out through e-auction recently.