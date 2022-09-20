Central Railway releases book on 'Rail Parivar Dekh Rekh Muhim' released and Individual, Group Awards Presented during PCPO's award ceremony

The 67th Railway Week PCPO’s Award distribution of the Central Railway was held on 16th September 2022 at CR Auditorium, CSMT. Dr. A K Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway distributed individual/group awards to Officers and Staff of Personnel department for their meritorious performance.

Dr. A K Sinha, also released a Book on “Rail Parivar Dekh Rekh Muhim” (RPDRM) during the 67th Award function. Farsighted the effects of covid-19 pandemic, Rail Parivar Dekh Rekh Muhim was devised to look after more than one lakh Central Railway employees and also pensioners, family members of Railway employees, contract workers, out sourced employees for Railways etc. There was a challenge during pandemic and lockdown that reaching out all Railway families physically was not possible as social distancing is to be adhered to. RPDRM was launched immediately with elaborate use of social media, WhatsApp, messages and calls.

Central Railway was the 1st Zonal Railway to implement the "Rail Parivar Dekh-Rekh Muhim" on Indian Railways. Minister of Railways, Chairman & CEO and Member Staff appreciated the RPDRM excellently initiated by the Central Railway and soon all other zonal Railways, Units implemented the same.

The book covers in detail about how the dream for safely saving the lives of Railway families became reality during the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and how the Rail Parivar is still being taken care of under this Muhim. The book will help Railways and Railway families to handle stressful situations in future too.