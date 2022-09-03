Central Railway registers freight loading of 32.33 mn tonnes in April-August of 2022-23

Central Railway Freight Loading of 32.33 million tonnes in April-August of 2022-23, is an increase of 9.9% over the same period of 2021-22 which is the Best Ever loading in April-August of any year. Net Tonne Kilometers (NTKMs) increased by 11.7 % in the month of August 2022 as compared to August 2021.

107 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in August 2022 as compared to 34 rakes loaded in August 2021.

CR loaded 734 rakes of Container in August 2022 as compared to 645 rakes of container in August 2021. 124 rakes of Iron & Steel have been loaded in August 2022 as compared to 94 rakes in August 2021. 207 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in August 2022 as compared to 163 rakes loaded during corresponding month last year. Similarly, 19 rakes of foodgrains have been loaded during August 2022 as compared to 11 rakes in August 2021.

Mumbai Division loaded 36 rakes of Imported Coal from Dharamatar Port siding during August 2022, as compared to 22 rakes in July 2022.

Nagpur Division loaded 39 rakes of Iron Ore from Ballarshah in August 2022 as compared to none in August 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that the increase in freight loading is due to several initiatives taken by Central Railway, including the establishment of Business Development Units (BDUs) on Divisions and at Head Quarters office for intensive marketing, and the adoption of novel ideas like modifying coaches for the swift and safe transportation of automobiles.