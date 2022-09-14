Central Railway pursuing Green Initiatives has set up Electric Vehicle charging facilities at important stations

Central Railway, contributing to the Government's endeavor to reduce carbon emissions, has set up 9 EV (Electric Vehicle) charging facilities at important stations of Mumbai Division.

Central Railway has provided EV charging facilities at 9 stations i.e Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Kalyan and Panvel. EV charging facilities at these important Railway stations will boost e-mobility, as an important step towards environmental stability as it reduces carbon emission as well as improves the quality of the life of people apart from facilitating low maintenance requirements. This public charging facility at the Railway stations are functional 24x7 and will also augment the charging infrastructure for EVs to operate smoothly, bringing in great relief to people, as they can charge their EVs at key locations near Railway Stations. The provision of this EV charging facility through Non Fare Revenue Scheme also brings in additional income to Central Railway apart from promoting Green Initiatives.

With large no. of vehicles on the road in Mumbai, this Electric Vehicle charging facilities at Railway stations will provide affordable, efficient and reliable charging points thus encouraging more electric vehicles onto the road and help to promote healthier air and clean environment.

Provisions of EV charging points is another ‘Green initiative’ step amidst many key initiatives taken by Indian Railways like 100% electrification in coming years, reduction in energy consumption, meeting energy demand through creation of Renewable energy like Solar & Wind energy.