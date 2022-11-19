Central Railway organizes health checkup for children of contractual labour (Meri Pathshala) on the occasion of Children's Day

CRWWO provides free education to children of contractual Labourers in Meri Pathshala (Wadibunder). Eversince this camp has started remarkable difference can be seen in these kids not only in their reading, recitation, writing but also in their mannerism. They are now more interested towards school also.

Health checkup programme was organised on the occasion of children's day for children of meri pathshala at Wadibunder in presence of Menu Lahoti, President, Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (CRWWO). Niti Singh, Neeru Arora, Divya Sharma, Prerna Goswami and other Executive Members of CRWWO were also present on the occasion.

In this camp overall checkup was done by eminent doctors of Railways, Vitamins and deworming medicines were also given to them for their better growth and immunity. Suggestions were given to children for maintaining personal and oral hygiene for their good health.

Vaccinations are also being planned for children under guidelines of IAP.

A drawing competition was organised on 10th November in which 53 children of contract labourers participated out of which 13 children were awarded with special gifts containing dryfruits and chocolates.