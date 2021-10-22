Central Railway organises 28th All India RPF Athletic Championship

Railway Protection Force of Central Railway is organizing 28th All India RPF Athletic championship – 2021 at Mumbai University ground at Marine Lines Mumbai. 318 staff of RPF /RPSF from 16 different Railway Zones and Railway Protection Special Force which includes 212 male and 106 female participants are competing in the 04 day long mega event from 20/10/2021 to 23/10/2021.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager Central Railway presided over this mega event as Chief Guest and inaugurated the event on 20th 0ctber 2021.

B.K. Dadabhoy while addressing the gathering said that keeping in view of the present covid-19 scenario in the country, the sports field has been largely affected due to movement restrictions. However, resumption of sports activities and active participation of the athletes in the event like this will boost the morale of our athletes in the track and field. He further said that, by organizing such events, railways will also be able to find out hidden treasures. Mumbai Division will shoulder the responsibility of selection of athletes to participate in the All-India Police Meet to be held shortly. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the participants and others present in the event and also congratulated the officers and the staff of Central Railway for their hard work, dedication in organizing such a mega event and colorful march past.

The excellent turnout and colorful march past show the pulse of the meet and aspirations of many potential dreams. Total 25 categories have been included in this athletic event and prizes are being distributed by officers on the day of the event to the winners.

