Central Railway observes Vigilance Awareness Week – Begins with Pledge and Seminar

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway administered the “Integrity and Citizen’s Pledge” to officers and staff on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week being observed on Central Railway from 26th October to 2nd November 2021 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on October 26, 2021. A Seminar was also organised as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

B P Dharmadhikari, Retd Chief Justice, Bombay High Court chaired the session as Chief Guest of the Seminar and spoke on the theme “Independent India @75: Self-Reliance with Integrity”. He said that the Vigilance Department is an important part of any organization which ensures efficient working of all the departments.

Earlier S K Pankaj, Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer, Central Railway presented the welcome address. B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments and officers of Central Railway were also present. Divisional Railway Managers of all divisions attended the seminar through video conferencing. Richa Khare, Divisional Railway Manager, Nagpur Division presented the vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:56 PM IST