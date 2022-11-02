Central Railway observes Vigilance Awareness Week – Begins with Pledge

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway administered the “Integrity and Citizen’s Pledge” to officers and staff on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week being observed on Central Railway from 31st October to 6th November 2022 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on 31.10.2022.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Vigilance department of Central Railway to plug the loopholes in the system and prevent occurrence of corruption related incidents. Vigilance disciplines the public servants in performing day-to-day activities by increasing affinity for rules and regulations of the organization. It also helps to grow our spirit to tame corrupt officials and helps to check siphoning of public funds.

All these measures will go a long way towards the realization of the theme for this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week, “Corruption free India for a developed Nation”

Prateek Goswami, Senior Deputy General Manager & Chief Vigilance Officer, Central Railway, Principal Heads of Departments and other officers who were present on the occasion took the pledge.