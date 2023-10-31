Central Railway Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - the Iron Man of India, Central Railway is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 30th October, 2023 to 5th November, 2023. On the inauguration day of Vigilance Awareness Week, Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway administered the Integrity Pledge to officers and staff at CR HQ office at CSMT. On this occasion SDGM, PHODs, DRMs, other officers and staff of Central Railway were present to take the Integrity Pledge. The officers & staff pledged that they will always maintain highest standards of integrity & not be part of any corrupt practices.

Further, after the Integrity Pledge, a seminar on Public Procurement was delivered by Sanjay Agarwal, Advisor, Ministry of Finance. This seminar was attended by SDGM Prateek Goswami and other officers of Central Railway. As part of the week long campaign, competitions on essay writing, slogan writing, debate and skit on the theme will be conducted to mark the occasion, in which officers and staff over Central Railway will participate. Central Railway’s Vigilance department has published one short film on Whistle Blower Mechanism (PIDPI) and one poster on PIDPI and another poster on Vigilance Awareness which is being played/ displayed at prominent places.

This year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed on the theme of “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”. As a precursor to Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, Central Railway has carried out a three-month campaign all over Central Railway highlighting certain preventive vigilance initiatives as focus areas as directed by Central Vigilance Commission for all the Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The Six focus areas include the following:

a) Awareness building about Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resolution,

b) Capacity building programs,

c) Identification and implementation of Systemic Improvement measures,

d) Leveraging of IT for Complaint Disposal

e) Updation of guidelines / circulars / manuals wherever found necessary

f) Disposal of complaints

As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week, Central Railway will also be having a seminar on “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation'' at CSMT Auditorium on the 3rd of November. A Keynote address will be delivered by Keynote Speaker I.P.Gautam, Retired Lokpal of India. In this function, various awards will be distributed by Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway to the winners of the activities carried out during the Vigilance Awareness Week. Also Vigilant Official Award will be given to some of the non Vigilance officials of Central Railway who have contributed in increasing transparency in the system.

