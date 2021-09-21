Central Railway observes ‘Swachhata Samwad’

Swachhata Pakhawada started with administering of Swachhata Pledge by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway on September 16, 2021. Under the theme ‘Swachha Samwad’ various activities were organized on Central Railway to encourage public on upkeep of trains, stations and railway premises. Also, public announcements at stations were made and drives were organized to create awareness about anti-littering, polluter-pay principle and curb single use plastics. While organizing these activities all Covid-19 protocols were followed. About 2000 staff and passengers were involved in this ‘Swachh Samwad’ drive. The activities organized on all divisions of Central Railway as under –

Mumbai Division

A campaign on the use of bio-toilets and its benefits was organized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. Posters related to bio-toilets were displayed near the entrance of Platform No. 18 to bring about awareness amongst passengers on making their travel clean and eco-friendly. Housekeeping staff at stations, hospitals as well as the residents were counselled to keep the surroundings clean and stress was given on the ban of single use plastic. Anti-littering drives were undertaken at stations and offenders were fined. Shramdaan activities and intensive cleaning activities were also undertaken which received good amount of appreciation as a feedback from the passengers.

