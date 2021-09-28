Central Railway observes ‘Swachha Station’ – Swachhta Pakhwada

Swachhata Pakhwada, continued on cleaning activities of stations all over Central Railway. Major stations geared up for the Swachh station abhiyaan, which included shramdan activities coupled with intensive cleaning of stations and disposal of garbage through proper segregation. Mumbai Division: In spite of heavy rains, Swachh Station activities were carried out viz. Kalyan station concentrated on the entire cleaning of the passenger waiting hall, platform and FOB. It was ensured that proper use of masks and safety gears by the cleaning staff. Mulund station gave a fresh and new look to the station after the entire platform area and booking office entrance was cleaned. A small plantation was organized in the garden area in Mulund station. Similar activities were carried out at Sion, Kalva, Karjat, Kurla and CSMT.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:30 PM IST