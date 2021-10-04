Central Railway observes “Swachh Pratiyogita”

Competitions in any field is a driving factor that motivates an individual or group of individuals to exhibit the best, thereby help in achieving the goals to perfection. Keeping this in mind, as the Swachhata Pakhwara activities was nearing culmination, stations across the zone organized its final day’s theme on Swachh Pratiyogita i.e., Clean Competition. Essay writing, Drawing and Slogan competitions on themes of Swachhata, Pollution Control and Plastic Ban etc. were organized by divisions and workshops. Nukkad Nataks on Cleanliness and sanitation were also witnessed in some divisions of Central Railway.

