Central Railway observes Swachh Neer (Clean Water)

Railway is a major water consumer entrusted with a herculean task of serving millions of passengers daily. Central Railway is committed to provide clean and potable water to its passengers, by continuous monitoring and supervision of water supplying processes. Keeping this in mind Swachha Neer day was observed today on Central Railway where in all major stations of the zone as well as other stations activated their respective medical staff as well as the cleaning staff for water testing and cleaning of water stand and drinking water areas respectively.

Central Railway is one of the leading railways in reducing fresh water consumption by installing the highest number of Waste water treatment plants i.e. 27 with total capacity of more than one crore litres per day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:37 AM IST