Central Railway observes Swachh Ahaar

Catering to quality food and proper catering services to its passengers is an integral responsibility of Central Railway. On today’s theme of Swachh Ahaar (Clean Food) activities were directed towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in pantry cars of trains, in refreshment rooms, food plaza at railway stations and also inspection of e-food joints for quality food.

Mumbai Division: Station Masters and Health Inspectors at various suburban stations on Mumbai Division engaged themselves in inspecting food and tea stalls for quality of food and beverage supplied and cleanliness maintained. Food samples were collected from platform tea and food stalls for checking their quality. Pantry car of Train No. 06345 LTT-Trivandrum Central Netravati Express was also inspected by Chief Health Inspector Kurla.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:50 PM IST