e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

Central Railway observes Swachh Ahaar

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Catering to quality food and proper catering services to its passengers is an integral responsibility of Central Railway. On today’s theme of Swachh Ahaar (Clean Food) activities were directed towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in pantry cars of trains, in refreshment rooms, food plaza at railway stations and also inspection of e-food joints for quality food.

Mumbai Division: Station Masters and Health Inspectors at various suburban stations on Mumbai Division engaged themselves in inspecting food and tea stalls for quality of food and beverage supplied and cleanliness maintained. Food samples were collected from platform tea and food stalls for checking their quality. Pantry car of Train No. 06345 LTT-Trivandrum Central Netravati Express was also inspected by Chief Health Inspector Kurla.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Central Railway develops prototype coach for loading of automobiles with improved features

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal