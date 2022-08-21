e-Paper Get App

Central Railway observes Sadbhavana Day

FPJ BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
article-image

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway administered the Sadbhavana Day Pledge to the officers and staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 18.8.2022 due to holiday on August 20, 2022, to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion or language and to resolve all differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.

