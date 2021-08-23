Central Railway observes Sadbhavana Day

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway administered the Sadbhavana Day Pledge to the officers and staff to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion or language and to resolve all differences through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on the occasion of Sadbhavana Day on August 20, 2021.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:32 PM IST