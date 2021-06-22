Central Railway observes International Yoga Day

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway and Tanuja Kansal, President, CRWWO along with Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway with their spouses participated in an online yoga session through weblink on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021 on June 21, 2021. Ruchi Khosla, Yoga Therapist, gave a demo of “Common Yoga Protocol” on this occasion.

Kansal said that “the concept of International Day of Yoga was visualized by Narendra Modiji, Prime Minister in year 2014. Yoga gives care to your body, mind and breadth. It harmonizes the body with mind and breadth through breathing exercises. Yoga develops our physical mental and spiritual wellbeing, whereas other forms of exercises give only physical wellness. Yoga is the practice that will help you get rid of unhealthy practices in life. Yoga is your fitness guru”.

Kansal further said that keeping yoga our daily routine, will help to keep doctor away. Yoga will relax you internally also and helps achieve your mind calmness. He wished everyone on this occasion and further he said “yogjeevan ka vah darshan hai jo manushya ko uski atma se jodta hai.”