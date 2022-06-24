Central Railway observes International Day of Yoga 2022

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway along with Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway participated in yoga session at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Auditorium, Mumbai on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022 on June 21, 2022.

Narendra Modiji, Prime Minister addressed the gathering from Mysuru. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India connected the 75 iconic places from Konark in Odisha. All the locations were connected with Mysuru from where Narendra Modiji, the Prime Minister said “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness. It starts with self-awareness and proceeds to awareness of the world. When we become aware of ourselves and our world, we begin to spot things that need to be changed, both in ourselves and in the world.”

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said yoga helps us fight stress and diseases. Yoga is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. Divisional Railway Managers of Bhusaval, and Solapur Divisions were one of the 75 iconic locations which connected with Konark. Similar yoga sessions were organized at major railway stations, workshops, hospitals, lobbies, RPF barracks, etc. Yoga Day related webcards were posted in social media.

Earlier, on June 15, 2022, as a countdown event, yoga was practiced at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the world heritage site.