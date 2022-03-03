Central Railway loads 68.56 MT of freight for the period April 2021 to February 2022 which is Best ever freight loading during any April- February period

In February -2022, Central Railway's freight loading stood 6.51 million tonnes as against 5.93 million tonnes achieved in February-2021, registering 9.8% increase. During April- 2021 to February-2022, the freight loading of Central Railway is 68.56 million tonnes as against loading of 55.08 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year, which is the best ever during any April-February period registering 24.5% increase. The previous best was 57.60 million tonnes during Apr-Feb 2018-19. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that this best freight loading is mainly attributed to initiatives taken by Business Development Units (BDUs) set up by Central Railway at Zonal and Divisional levels. He also said that Central Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost the freight loading performance as freight transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and environment friendly option available for customers.

In February 2022, Nagpur Division is at the forefront with a loading of 3.81 million tonnes and 39.88 million tonnes for the period April- 2021 to February-2022, followed by Mumbai Division with a freight loading of 1.31 million tonnes in February-2022 and 15.22 million tonnes for the period April- 2021 to January-2022. The top commodities have been Coal with loading figures of 36.94 million tonnes for followed by Containers with loading figures of 8.79 million tonnes for the period April- 2021 to February-2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:47 PM IST