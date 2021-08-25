Central Railway launches open web girders for Nerul/Belapur-Uran project

Despite the Covid-19 challenges, Central Railway has launched two 61-meter open web girders for Nerul/Belapur - Uran Project between Jasai & JNPT operating a block of 3 hours recently. It is a step towards connecting Uran with Mumbai Suburban Network. These 61-meter open web girders were fabricated at Central Railway Engineering Workshop, Manmad, transported and assembled at the launching site. Each girder weight is 232 MT (220 MT girder + 12MT lifting beam, holding bracket etc.)

The launching of girders is a complex job considering the line crossing with Panvel-Jasai-JNPT line which handles heavy container traffic and Dedicated Freight Corridor line is also under construction from JNPT to Panvel along the alignment. These girders were launched by 2 Crawler Road Cranes (1st crane= 600MT lifting capacity, 2nd crane = 500MT lifting capacity + 1 additional crane for emergency use of 750MT lifting capacity).

To ensure safe lifting of girders, it was maintained verticality by a specially developed lifting frame. During lifting, rotational movement was monitored by three inclinometers manufactured for this bridge. Inclinometers were used for the first time. Besides, Railway’s own structural testing unit was deployed by the bridge organization of Central Railway to capture the launching stresses in critical members. Six stain gauge and two accelerometers were used for this and the launching was carried out without overstressing any members. Down track web girder was successfully launched on 3rd July 2021 and Up track web girder was launched on 12th Aug 2021 taking 03:00 hrs Traffic and Power block each on Jasai-JNPT line. With this launching, the progress of the Phase-II of this line is in advance stage.

