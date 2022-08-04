Central Railway intensifies ticket checking drive, records ticket checking revenue of Rs 126.18 crore in April-July-2022

Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, and special trains across all divisions to curb ticket less and irregular travel in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users. Senior Officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and such other irregularities.

The ticket checking team of Central Railway generated a record ticket checking revenue of Rs 126.18 crore for the first four months i.e April-July 2022.

During the month of July-2022, Central Railway has registered a revenue of Rs 20.66 crore through 3.27 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including un-booked luggage.

During the first four months i.e April-July 2022, a total of 18.37 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and un-booked luggage were detected as against 7.49 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 145.17%.

The revenue realized from such ticketless/irregular travel registered Rs 126.18 crore for the first four months i.e April- July -2022 as against revenue of Rs 45.06 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 180%

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.