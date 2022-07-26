Central Railway holds concluding event of Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations at CSMT

The concluding day of the iconic week of “Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations” was organized on 23.7.2022 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Government of India, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Government of India and SuPratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India addressed from New Delhi and interacted with the freedom fighters and families of freedom fighters through video conference and Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India addressed and interacted with the freedom fighters and families of freedom fighters through video conference. V.K. Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board welcomed the dignitaries.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, Anant Laxman Gurav Freedom fighter and family of Dayaram Israni were facilitated by Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway. Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other senior officials from headquarters and divisions were present on the occasion. CSMT, Pune, Satara, Nashik Road stations of Central Railway were among the 75 freedom stations connected through two-way video link.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Indian Railways organised week long celebrations of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ from 18th July-23rd July. During the event, the importance of 75 identified stations/27 trains in the freedom struggle has been highlighted.

All Zones/Divisions through their nominated Stations (all 75 freedom stations) were connected through Virtual Conference on the closing event. The function was livestreamed with two-way communication link.

The “Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations” concluding event also featured nukkad natak, cultural programme about freedom struggle and deshbhakti songs. A large number of audience were present at all the 75 freedom stations to witness the event.