Central Railway GM gives away Safety Award to 7 deserving employees

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway gave away ‘General Manager’s Safety Award’ to 7 Central Railway staff i.e. two from Mumbai division, three from Nagpur division and one each from Pune and Bhusaval Divisions. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of March 2023 in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 05.04.2023. The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs 2000.

Mumbai Division

Ravindra Shantaram Chaudhary, Senior Section Engineer, Sanpada Carshed/Mumbai Division while on duty on 6.3.2023, during routine maintenance of EMUs noticed the bogie bolster of one coach in tilted condition and the central pivot bracket hanging, due to broken welding. The coach was immediately marked sick and Chaudhary’s alertness averted a possible mishap.

Ashok Kumar, Track Maintainer, Pen /Mumbai Division while on duty on 21.3.2023, during routine inspection on the Panvel-Roha section, noticed a broken fish plate at Kms 143/6-8 on Down line. Ashok Kumar immediately protected the track and signalled the arriving Tejas Express to halt. All concerned were immediately informed and the train passed safely thus averting a major mishap.

Nagpur Division

Roshan Singh Sengar, Guard, Ballarshah / Nagpur Division while on duty on 06.3.2023, noticed a hot axle in the wagon of a passing goods trains. He immediately alerted all concerned. The goods train was stopped at Butibori station where the coach was isolated and the train departed, thus averting a major mishap.

Kamal Ramdas Chowkidar, Lineman, Dhamangaon / Nagpur Division while travelling by tower wagon on 09.2.2023, noticed two bolts missing from the rear trolley wheel in the wagon of a stationery goods train. He immediately alerted the Guard, fresh bolts were fixed and a major mishap was averted.

Nishant Paage, Loco Pilot, Junnardeo / Nagpur Division, on duty in goods train on 19.1.2023, while entering the loop line at Parasia felt the load of the train dragging. The train was immediately stopped and a close examination revealed smoke coming out of the gear case of the 3rd axle. All concerned were immediately notified and a closer examination revealed that the pinian of traction motor in 3rd axle was separated. His alertness saved a possible disaster.

Pune Division

Ajit Kumar Gupta, Assistant Loco Pilot Pune/Pune Division while working on 22497 Tirupati Humsafar Express on 28.2.2023, at 00.52 hrs stopped the train at Satara station home signal. He observed that signal to receive train on road no 1 was off. After the train passed, he noticed that key of the concerned line was for road no 2. He immediately applied emergency brakes, stopped the train and alerted all concerned. The train passed safely after all parameters were found satisfactory. Due to his alertness a potentially serious accident was averted.

Bhusaval Division

Shivshankar Kumar, Keyman, Paras/ Bhusaval Division, while on duty on 15.2.2023, at 23.40 hrs, noticed smoke coming out of the 32nd wagon of a goods train due to hot axle, which was entering the loop line at Paras. The train was immediately stopped, fire was put out with the help of fire extinguisher and the wagon was isolated. His alertness saved a possible disaster.

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.