Central Railway gears up with monsoon preparations

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway reviewed the monsoon preparations of Central Railway. Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and Principal Head of Departments of civil engg, electrical, signalling were also present.

The details of measures taken for ensuring uninterrupted services are as under-

1) More Water Pumps-

24 vulnerable locations identified. 166 pumps will be provided at these locations. Railways will be providing 120 High Power pumps, 15 Normal pumps and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will be providing the balance 31 pumps. This year the capacity of pumps and nos. of pumps have been increased between 12.5 HP to 100 HP. The locations identified on main line are Masjid, Mazgaon yard, Byculla, Chinchpokli, Currey Road, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund and on Harbour line are Sewri, Vadala, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar etc.

2) Micro tunnelling-

Micro tunnelling has been provided at 8 locations such as Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Dadar-Parel area, Matunga-Sion area, Kurla Car Shed, Tilak Nagar nallah, Diva and Kalva. Micro tunneling work is in progress at 2 new locations in Thane-Kalva and Kalva-Mumbra section.

3) Desilting of drains-

Central Railway has targeted de-silting and cleaning of 118.48 kms of drains on its suburban section of which, work has been completed for 102.39 kms and work is presently in progress on cleaning of another 16 kms of drains.

4) Cleaning of culverts-

CR has cleaned 88 culverts on its suburban sections, and work is presently in progress on cleaning of 17 more culverts. Culvert Augmentation work by insertion of RCC box done at Kurla-Trombay area, Chunabhatti, Wadala Road, Vidyavihar-LTT area and Tilak Nagar.

5) Trimming of Trees-

Work of cutting and trimming of 43 trees has been done and work is in progress of 23 trees.

6) Muck removal-

Central Railway has set a target of cleaning and removal of 62,000 cubic meters of muck on Main lines.

7) Lifting of tracks-

47.8 km track lifting planned, it will be completed till next month.

8) Works done in Ghat Section-

-45 meters of Tunnel Portal

-300 mts of Rockfall Barrier

-500 sq mts of Boulder Netting

-40 mts of Canadian Fencing

-160 mts of Stabilization of banks

-tunnel sounding- 18 locations

9) Separate pumps will be provided for RUBs- at 14 locations.

10) Reserve boulders and stone dust kept ready in case of unusuals- 7300 cubic meter boulders and 3500 cubic meter sand dust/gravel will be kept ready as reserve.

11) Other Important works in progress-

· Pre-monsoon water proof cable meggering- almost 83% work completed, balance will be completed in 1 week.

· Provision of CCTVs and telephones at 31 Static Watchman Hut in ghat sections.

· Waterproof point motor machines provided at- 277 locations.

· AWS (Auxillary warning system) magnets sealing work for 1506 locations will be completed in this month.

· Installation of flood gates at Masjid, Byculla, Matunga and Sion-Kurla areas.

· Bunter Bhavan nallah at LTT to be connected by removing encroachments.

· Karve nagar nallah improvement work to be done by MCGM and cost to be recovered from Ajmera builders.

· Appointment of consultant for work of clearing of concrete deposited below water mains at Priyadarshini, Chunabhatti.

12) OHE- overhead wire- thermographic checking completed at 1239 track KMs. Thermo vision camera checking of conductor and other parts of OHE is completed.

13) 24X7 Control Room- CR Control office, working round the clock, will keep close liaison with Meteorological Department, Disaster Management cell and staff deputed at flood prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant updates.

14) Hourly monitoring- of rainfall and water level above track is taken by control office from field staff during monsoon period.

15) Close coordination with state govt, BMC, TMC, NMMC- Regular meetings conducted between railways and state officials, till now 4 meetings done with municipal commissioner/AMC/Chief engineer. A hotline also created between railways and MCGM disaster cell, TMC, NMMC.