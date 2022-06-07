Central Railway gears up for monsoon with precautions

Monsoon is one season everybody expects so that water is available for the citizens during non-monsoon period and replenishes the ground water level. However, in areas like Mumbai, the city in which everybody moves on wheels in general and trains in particular for work daily sometimes face hardship when it rains heavily.

Central Railway, which caters to around 38 lakh suburban commuters after pandemic daily, takes precautions so that the train running is not affected during monsoon. Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical, Operations , Signal & Telecommunications etc work in tandem and have carried out monsoon precautions to ensure smooth services during monsoon.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that monsoon precautions have been taken in detail so that the effect of monsoon on train services is minimum. CR HQ and divisional officials are taking all efforts to avoid inconvenience to the passengers and keep running wheels 24X7 during heavy rain.

Track Maintainers patrol their section in pairs on foot and scan for any dangers like rail breakage, fracture, etc. During the monsoon, certain sections of the railway line, are identified and specified for patrolling by railway men to detect damage by flood such as breaches, boulder falls, settlements, slips and scours and immediate action to be taken to protect rains, when warranted.

52 such sections have been identified where patrolling is warranted out of which 34 are in Mumbai Division ghat sections. Around 300 patrolmen have been deployed to patrol the identified sections during full monsoon. All the patrolmen’s are provided with GPS trackers and their live locations are being monitored in respective controls.