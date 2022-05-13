Central Railway ECC Society donates medical equipment to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Byculla

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway received medical equipments donated by Central Railway Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society in a function held on 12.5.2022 at Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla. The equipment required by ENT department consisting of Camera, Full HD recording and streaming and Surgical Monitor is of the value of Rs. 10.10 lakh.

The Central Railway ECC Society is one of the oldest institution over Indian Railways and biggest Salary Earners’ Credit Society in Asia. The Society rendering yeomen services by extending financial assistance to the Railway men. Also takes keen interest in promotion of medical and health care of Railway employees by donating costly and high tech medical equipments to Railway hospitals generously on philanthropic grounds. In the past also the ECC Society has donated various equipments which are still in use and indeed has been of great help for patients’ treatment.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway addressing after receiving the medical equipment at Byculla. Dr. Y. S. Ataria, Principal Chief Medical Director, Dr. Mrs. Meera Arora, Medical Director, Byculla Railway Hospital, Venu Nair, General Secretary, National Railway Mazdoor Union, Central Railway, V.S. Sawant, President, ECC Society and other officials were present

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:12 PM IST