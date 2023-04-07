Central Railway earns Rs 251.49 cr as parcel revenue in FY23

Central Railway ran 294 trips of time-tabled parcel trains, lease and indent parcel cargo express trains in FY 2022-23. Central Railway registered a revenue of Rs 251.49 cr transporting 4.71 lakh tonnes of parcel and luggage during FY23 (April to March). During the FY23, 294 trips of time-tabled parcel trains ran generating a revenue of Rs.16.05 crore, 33 indent parcel cargo express trains generating a revenue of 11.54 crore and 24 trips of leased parcel cargo express trains generating a revenue of Rs. 3.97 crore. In 2022-23, 88 SLRs were on lease generating a revenue of Rs. 55.54 cr as against 65 SLRs generating 33.13 crore in 2021-22. 13 Parcel Vans lease generated a revenue of Rs. 24.01 crore in 2022-23 as against 5 Parcel Vans generated 2.5 crore in 2021-22.
At Nagpur division, Ajni good shed (AGSA) was opened for handling Parcel Cargo Express Trains to facilitate loading of irrigation HDPE pipes in NMGs to eastern parts of the country.
