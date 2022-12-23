Central Railway earns 2.32 crore from film shoots at its locations in 2022

Central Railway has earned over Rs 2.32 crore in this calendar year 2022 by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings. This is the highest ever revenue earned by Central Railway in any calendar year. Around 14 films were shot that includes 8 feature films, 3 web series, one Documentary, one short film and an advertisement at different Central Railway locations by various filmmakers and production houses.

Central Railway earned highest revenue of Rs. 1.27 crore from the feature film ‘2 Brides’ shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations with Shooting Special Train for 18 days. Another feature film shot at Apta Railway Station with Special train for 3 days fetched Rs. 29.40 lakhs. Central Railway with its seamless process attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue.

The highest ever Film Shooting earning by Central Railway in a calendar year from January to December 2022. i.e 2.32 crore comparing to last year i.e 2021 earning of Rs. 1.17 crore shows an increase of 99 % with a net increased earning of 1.159 crore.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus continues to be the most preferred film shooting location for film makers, 5 films were shot at this UNESCO World Heritage Railway station including an Ad Film of Sunfeast Mom’s Magic. The other film shooting locations were, the most popular locations like Apta station near Panvel, Wathar station enroute Pune to Kolhapur, other location like, Mumbaikars summer reprieve ‘Matheran’, Central Railway Sports Academy complex at Parel, Dadar, Karjat, old Wadi Bunder yard and new emerging locations like Yeola, Kanhegaon stations between Manmad & Ahmednagar, Narayan Doho on the new section between Ahmednagar & Ashti.

A Senior official said "Thanks to our popular locations like Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, the old Wadi Bunder yard, Wathar (near Satara) and the Apta station (in Panvel area) and also the initiatives to grant permission without any hassles to the production houses enabled Central Railway to earn record revenue from film shoots. Many box office hit films were shot over Central Railway like Slum Dog Millionaire, Kaminey, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ra-one, Raavan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Darbaar, Rang de Basanti, Baaghi, Khaki, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many others hit films were shot over the years."

The most preferred film shooting locations were Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other popular stations like Apta, Panvel, Lonavala, Khandala, Wathar, Satara and railway yards like Turbhe and Wadi bunder. The permission for the film shooting is granted by the Public Relations Department of Central Railway, recently to expedite the film shooting permission, a single window system has been introduced, this simplification of the procedure will enable the film companies to obtain permission after submission of the necessary documents along with the script and application mentioning the requirements.