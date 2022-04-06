Central Railway creates history, records highest ticket checking revenue ever by any zone in Indian Railways

To ensure comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide rail users, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services, special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel. Despite covid pandemic, the highly motivated ticket checking team of Central Railway detected an all time record of 35.36 lakh cases and recovered a fine of Rs. 214.14 crores during the financial year 2021-22.

Central Railways record revenue of Rs. 214.14 crore is the highest ever Revenue from ticket checking over Zonal Railways in the history of Indian Railways. The previous highest over Indian Railways was Rs. 207 crore in 2019-20. Central Railway also created record in terms of cases i.e 35.36 lakh cases is the highest in Indian Railways in the year 2021-2022.

Central Railway during financial year i.e April 2021 – March 2022, generated Ticket Checking revenue of Rs. 214.14 crore against Rs. 28.28 crore during April 2020- March 2021 showing an increase of 657.21 %. Similarly in terms of cases, 35.36 lakh cases were detected during April 2021- March 2022 against 6.07 lakh cases during April 2020 – March 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said “These milestones in ticket checking performance by Central Railway was achieved despite limited train services, as running of suburban, Mail/Express, Passenger services after lockdown was started in a phases manner with covid restrictions. Intensive Ticket checking ensures comfortable travel & provide better facilities for Bonafide Passengers”.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 03:16 PM IST