Central Railway cracks down on unauthorized travel

Central Railway, in order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, cracks down on ticketless/irregular travellers through intensive ticket checking across all divisions.

The ticket checking team of Central Railway generated a record ticket checking revenue of Rs 143.37crore for the period April-August 2022.

During the month of August- 2022, Central Railway has registered a revenue of ₹17.16 crore through 2.92 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel including unbooked luggage.

During the period April-August 2022, a total of 21.19 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travel and unbooked luggage were detected as against 9.94 lakh cases in the corresponding period last year thereby showing an increase of 114.21%.

The revenue realized from such ticketless/irregular travel registered ₹143.37 crore for the period April-August 2022 as against revenue of ₹57.80 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 148.02%.

As part of the digitization drive, ticket checking staff are being provided with Hand Held Terminals to check tickets and are being encouraged to use the same. A total of 1372 Hand Held Terminals are now being used by ticket checking staff over Central Railway.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.