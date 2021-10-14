Central Railway consolidates its position of highest parcel revenue earnings on Indian Railways

Central Railway has attained the number one position in parcel revenue among all the Zonal Railways. Central Railway continues to hold the number one position in parcel traffic from June 2021 onwards. Central Railway has earned 29.43 Cr for the month of September 2021 which is highest in Indian Railways. Parcel revenue stood at Rs. 143.94 Cr upto September 2021-22 which is 283% more than the revenue of corresponding period of last year. The tonnage transported upto September is 3.28 Lakh tons.

The growth in parcel traffic is mainly driven by successful running of Kisan Rails carrying perishable traffic from the area to the far-flung markets of the country. Since the inception of Kisan Rail, 625 trips of Kisan Rails have been run, transporting 2,18,392 tonnes.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that parcel transportation by rail is the safest, quickest and the most environment- friendly option available for customers. He said that the Central Railway has been consistent in transportation of parcels in spite of the Covid-19 situation. He also said Kisan Rail has proved to be a big success story which has greatly benefited farmers, small and medium entrepreneurs.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 06:09 PM IST