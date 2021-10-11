Central Railway conducts joint mockdrill with NDRF

Mumbai Division of Central Railway every year conducts joint drill with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to check alertness and response time of various stakeholders in the event of major accident. In this regard on October 8, 2021 a drill was conducted at Kalyan yard. An artificial accident scenario of passengers trapped inside a burning coach was created. The drill started at 10.43 hrs and coach was set on fire, immediately message was given by field staff to control room of Mumbai Division at 10.44 hrs., the control room swung in to action immediately and message was given to NDRF, Ambulance, fire brigade and accident relief train of the railway. The NDRF arrived at 10.45 hrs on site and started rescue operation. The coach was cut from top and from windows and then NDRF personal entered into the coach to evacuate passengers. Railway staff used the fire extinguishers to douse the fire. The Railway ambulance arrived the spot at 10.58 hrs and fire brigade arrived at 11.05 hrs. The Railway Protection Force also participated in the drill and assisted NDRF in evacuation of passengers. The fire brigade personnel entered coach and completely doused the fire.

All the passengers were evacuated at 11.30 hrs and first aid was given to injured and their health parameters were also checked by railway doctors who rushed to the site. All the stakeholders were found to be responsive and fast. The whole situation was controlled within an hour. These drills make joint operation of railways with various disaster response agencies smoother and help substantially in real life situation.

ALSO READ Central Railway Sports Association organises blood donation camp

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:57 AM IST