Central Railway completes commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at CSMT and Widening of Platforms at Thane station

Central Railway under the direction and guidance of Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager and support from all concerned departments has successfully completed the mammoth task of commissioning of Electronic Interlocking(EI) at CSMT for extension of PF no 10 & 11 and Widening of Platforms 5&6 at Thane station well before the targeted time to ensure smooth travelling to all commuters.

*Details of work done are as under: *

*At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus: *

Central Railway’s team of Senior Officers, Engineers, Supervisors and staff have successfully completed and commissioned EI at CSMT. After extension of PF no 10 & 11 by 385 meters, the length has been increased to 690 meters and can now accommodate passenger trains of 24 coaches.

A block of 36 hrs was taken from 00.30 hrs of 1.6.2024 to 12.30 hrs of 2.6.2024 on the CSMT-Byculla main line and CSMT-Vadala Road harbour line section for carrying out the work.

The work involved assembling, laying and dismantling of turnouts, erection of Over Head Equipment(OHE) portals including erection of 2 special portals of 53 meters covering all 10 lines which is the first time on Indian Railways. In addition to lengthening of platforms, wiring of points, signals, DC Track circuits and other technical works were also carried out.

The work was accomplished with the help of 250 highly skilled and technically competent staff and an equally efficient team of Senior Officers and supervisors of Central Railway.

*At Thane Station: *

The challenging task of widening of platform no. 5/6 at Thane station was undertaken and 63 hrs of block was operated at Thane from 00:30 hrs of 31/5/24 to complete the work.

Platform 5/6 at Thane station is one of the busiest platforms handling more than 300 suburban as well as Mail/ express trains.

Widening by 2-3 meters for the entire length of 587 meters was done by placement of 785 precast hollow blocks of 1x1x1 meters, 0.5x1x1 meters and 1.5x1x1 meters. These precast blocks reduce the chances of platform surface settlement.

This is the first time such types of blocks were used for platform construction.

The work involved use of 2 concrete pumps, 5 Poclains, 1 Roller, 1 ballast train, 32 tank wagons and 4 locomotives.

One Foot Over Bridge was also dismantled and a new one was constructed a few days earlier to make space for the work of widening of platforms.

Central Railway’s team of Senior Officers and supervisors included 15 Senior Section Engineers heading each team and 20 teams of around 400 labourers of 10 different contractors worked round the clock to complete the task within the targeted time.

In order to ensure safe and smooth working during the block, 930 suburban trains were cancelled. In addition some mail/exp trains were also cancelled while some were short terminated / short originated at/from Dadar, Panvel, Nashik, Manmad and Pune stations.

Help desks manned by commercial staff and aided by RPF and station staff were set up at various stations to provide assistance to passengers. Besides continuous announcements regarding cancellation, short origination / termination of mail/exp trains and information on suburban trains were made.

Information about the block and its repercussions were published in newspapers and electronic media like News Channels and FM channels well in advance and widely circulated through social media handles.

Despite the scorching heat and record temperatures, several teams worked tirelessly to deliver these crucial upgrades, prioritising the needs and comfort of passengers with the intention to complete before monsoons.

Central Railway appreciates the support of its passengers who reciprocated to CR’s appeals and avoided travel on trains unless essential. We also thank all the media persons who helped us reach all the commuters.

We thank Western Railway for cancelling its maintenance block on 2.6.2024 and BEST and Municipal Authorities for running additional buses in block affected areas. We also thank all those organisations for allowing employees to work from home and last but not the least, Central Railway is thankful to the people of the city.