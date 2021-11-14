Central Railway celebrates Matheran Rail Utsav

Central Railway is celebrating the Matheran Rail Utsav – a 2 day Cultural Festival in association with Matheran Municipal Council on 13th and 14th of November 2021. This Utsav which is the first of its kind will be a display of Matheran Light Railway’s ancient history, potraying the green initiatives of Central Railway and evolution of Matheran into an eco-sensitive zone. It will also project Matheran Light Railway(MLR) as a cultural landscape as also being recommended for UNESCO Greece Melina Mercouri International Prize-2021 for Safeguard and Management of Cultural Landscapes.

B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function held at Matheran Station on November 13, 2021, the first day of the 2 day festival. A K Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present.

Dadabhoy released balloons with the Festival Citation and also inaugurated a Stall. He also gave away awards to winners of Photography and Drawing competition.

The Additional General Manager, The Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, The Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other Senior Officers also planted saplings as a part of tree plantation drive organised at the event..

The event featured presentations and talks on various Green initiatives by Central Railway, various initiatives taken for conservation of Matheran by Matheran Municipal Council, Initiatives in protecting the landscape and environment by Saguna Farms and Waste to Energy Management by M/s Polycrack.

Adivasi Folk Dance by Hasechi Patti Group and a cultural programme by artistes of Divisional Cultural Academy, Mumbai Division were also presented at the Festival.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:09 PM IST