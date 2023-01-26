Central Railway celebrates 74th Republic Day

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at the Central Railway headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 26.1.2023. Naresh Lalwani, while addressing the gathering conveyed warmest greetings to all railway personnel, their families and esteemed customers. The General Manager said that Central Railway has achieved best ever freight loading, highest ever parcel and ticket checking revenue, infrastructure upgradation on Central Railway. He said that it is Railway's priority to ensure safety of passengers and Central Railway has taken several steps in this direction. He also elaborated the passenger amenities provided and other achievements during the period from April to December 2022.

Lalwani congratulated the railwaymen for their excellent teamwork and exhorted them to work on the path of continuous progress in taking railways to newer heights.

On this occasion, a dance-drama on the theme of G20 was presented by artistes of Central Railway Cultural Academy and Civil Defence Cell. The Republic Day celebrations were webcast live on YouTube channel of Central Railway. Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Manoj Arora, Commissioner of Railway Safety (Central Circle), Principal Heads of Department, Divisional Railway Manager and other officials were also present on the occasion.

