Central Railway celebrated the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on 17.04.2023.

Naresh Lalwani, General Manager, Central Railway, garlanded the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar. Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, senior officers and staff of Central Railway Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present during the occasion.