Central Railway celebrates 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Central Railway celebrated the 131st birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on April 18, 2022. B K Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Central Railway garlanded the photo of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Senior officers and staff of Central Railway Headquarters and Mumbai Division were also present during the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 03:15 PM IST