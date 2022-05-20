Central Railway Anti Tout Squad along with RPF puts a check on illegal booking of tickets – Touts apprehended

During this summer vacation, Central Railway has initiated a major crackdown on black marketing of tickets. In its continued efforts to make available reserved tickets to bonafide passengers, Anti Tout Squad (ATS), Mumbai Division, Commercial branch with the help of RPF keeping its ears on ground conducted special operations and intensive checking drives against unauthorized ticket vendors.

During intensive checks and special operations from 1st April 2022 to 10th May 2022, five cases were registered with the confiscation of 89 tickets valued 1,62,313/-. During last financial year 2021-2022, the Anti Tout Squad registered 27 cases against touts and confiscated 646 tickets worth Rs. 7,99,759/-

On 13.05.2022, Central Railway officials consisting of Anti Touting Squad from Mumbai Division Ticket Checking, SIPF of Railway Protection Force, members of IT Cell of CIB, Kalyan laid a trap near Avion hotel, Western express highway, Vile Parle East and intercepted a person named Ghanshyam Prajapati. On introduction, the person willingly handed over Railway Reservation Tickets valued Rs. 37,995/- and on further questioning he revealed that he is working on commission basis and was hired by a person named Ramesh Yadav, resident of Poisar, Kandivali East. Later, Ghansham Prajapati was handed over to Vile Parle police station for police proceedings and the ATS team headed to Kandivli to apprehend Ramesh Yadav. On reaching Ramesh Yadav’s residence, while questioning, he accepted hiring Ghanshyam Prajapti to deliver the tickets on commission basis. Later Yadav was produced at Samta Nagar police station, after completion of police proceedings, both Ghanshyam Prajapathi and Ramesh Yadav were handed over to Railway Protection Force, Ghatkopar & registered a case under section 143 of Indian Railway Act.

Earlier, on 11.05.2022, on the basis of a tip off that a person will be coming to pick up Railway Journey cum Reservation tickets in 12138 up Punjab Mail at Kalyan station, a plan was prepared to nab the person. ATS team took the help of SIPF, IT Cell Mr. Gopal Rai briefed the plan. A close watch was kept on the suspected person. On arrival of Punjab mail at Kalyan station this person boarded the B-5 coach and after a few minutes de-boarded the train. Immediately ATS team with the assistance of SIPF, RPF nabbed the person. On being questioned, the person named Santosh Shyamlal Gupta was found in possession with 3 Railway Reservation tickets worth Rs. 15540 and was handed over to RPF, Kalyan for necessary action. Further on checking his residence, one mobile and a CPU with 43 e-tickets valued Rs. 1,05,893 was seized. The total value of tickets seized from Santosh was Rs. 1,21,433/- Further investigation is on about the purchase of software and his financial transactions etc.

The Anti Tout Squad of Mumbai Division with the help of Railway Protection Force has kept close watch of any touting activity in order to curb any illegal sale of tickets. The case registered recently is another dedicated effort by the Central Railway Anti Tout Squad along with RPF team in its relentless pursuit to curb Railway ticket black-marketing.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:19 PM IST