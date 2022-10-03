Central Railway and Project Mumbai join hands to create awareness about elimination of plastic waste

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway presided over a seminar on 'elimination of plastic waste and new ways to reduce plastic waste' held on 29.9.2022 at conference hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. As a part of the Swachhata Pakhwada, this seminar was organised in association with Project Mumbai, an NGO.

Speaking on the occasion the General Manager said 'The objective this year is Making Swachhta everybody’s business and efforts have been made to reach out to each and every employee of Central railway and their families. 170 trains inspected by officers at all levels during Swacch Pakhwada. 1,394 kg of plastic waste has been collected since 16th Sep’22 on Central Railway, which is an excellent effort.

Central Railway has achieved 100% fitment of bio-toilets by fitting 18000 toilets on 5000 coaches. 5155 pairs of steel / plastic dustbins have been provided on station premises for passengers.

The General Manager also said 'Efforts must be made to reduce the use of plastic and eliminate plastic waste from railway premises and Central Railway is positive about it.

Shishir Joshi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Project Mumbai was also present on the occasion.

An exhibition to educate the people about the ill effects of plastic and the options available in place of plastic use was also organised at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Shishir Datta, Chief Administration Officer, Projects, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Prateek Goswami, Senior Deputy General Manager, Head of Departments and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present in the seminar.

Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed from 16.9.2022 to 02.10.2022 by Central Railway. Cleaning activities have been carried out at Railway stations, Trains, Offices, working premises, Railway Colonies, Hospitals and health units etc. with special focus on cleaning of tracks at stations, and elimination of plastic waste in Railway premises.