Central Railway adds new toilet block at Byculla station for convenience of railway commuters for public use on June 3

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Central Railway added a new toilet block at Byculla station on platform no 1 (at CSMT end) for convenience of railway commuters for public use on 03.06.2024. This toilet comprising of 09 urinals, 02 toilets and one toilet for Divyangjan for gents and 05 toilets and 01 toilet for divyang for ladies is part of several upgradation works under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme at Byculla.

Two more toilets under this scheme, one on platform no 1(Kalyan end) and the other on platform no 4(CSMT end) are almost ready and will be opened for public use shortly.

These toilets are connected to the Sewage Treatment Plant and will be maintained by the D Mart Foundation for the period of five years under CSR.

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway inspected Byculla station and reviewed this facility and other passenger amenities at the station on 03.06.2024. Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division and other Senior Officers from Headquarters and Division were also present during the inspection.

