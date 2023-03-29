Central Railway achieves a landmark in ticket-checking performance

Central Railway has achieved a landmark in ticket checking performance with earnings with over Rs 300 crore by penalising 46.32 lakh cases in FY 2022-23. This is the first time that any Zonal Railway has achieved this milestone. In the last financial year also Central Railway had earned ₹ 214.41 crore and stood first amongst all Zonal Railways.

Central Railway also has the distinction of having 20 ticket checkers, who have individually made receipts of more than one crore, which is highly commendable.

The top 3 grossers of Ticket checkers are D. Kumar, SB Galande and Sunil D Nainani.

To ensure comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users, Central Railway conducts intensive ticket checking in suburban, Mail Express, passenger services, and special trains across all its divisions to curb ticketless and irregular travel. Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.