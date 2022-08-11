Central Railway’ AC locals get an overwhelming response from passengers

Central Railway’s suburban commuters have given an overwhelming response to AC suburban locals. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months. From a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to that of 34,808 passengers in July-2022, traffic has increased almost 6 times.

The tremendous response to AC locals has been due to the fact that travelling by AC suburban locals is not only fast but also most economical in comparison to other means of air-conditioned transport systems in the city and suburbs. The response has also risen after the slashing of single journey ticket rates by 50% with effect from 5.5.2022.

The top 5 stations of Central Railway in terms of ticket sales (both single and season ticket) for the period from February-2022 to July-2022 are

Dombivli – 94,932 tickets

Thane - 84,309 tickets

Kalyan - 77,412 tickets

CSMT - 70,444 tickets

Ghatkopar – 53,512 tickets

Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide a comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The overwhelming response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.