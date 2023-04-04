Central Coalfields Limited surpasses the annual target of 76 MT

Central Coalfields Limited, the Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited, scripted history in FY22-23 by achieving the highest performance in coal production, dispatch and OBR since its inception. The company witnessed a double-digit growth in coal production compared to the last fiscal to surpass the annual target of 76 MT for FY 23. The production stood at 76.09 MT. The Company’s dispatch and OBR also rose to an all-time high of 75.03MT and 107 MCuM in FY 23. During the media interaction, Director Technical Operation Ram Baboo Prasad, Director (Personnel) HN Mishra, Director Technical (P&P) B. Sairam, Director (Finance) P K Mishra, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Pawan Kumar and others were present to grace the occasion.

CMD, CCL P.M. Prasad, directors and CVO congratulated the entire team of CCL on this stellar performance. Prasad stated that these are the best figures of the company since its inception. He further added that under the guidance of Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and the leadership of Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Chairman CIL Pramod Agrawal, CCL is committed to fulfilling the energy aspirations of the country. He also expressed his gratitude to the state government and district administration for their support. He further acknowledged the support of trade union representatives, elected representatives and all the stakeholders of the company, who are directly and indirectly related with in the success of the company.

CCL’s dispatch to the power plants increased by 8.8% compared to last fiscal to reach 64.4MT. The capital expenditure of the company was also Rs 1,925 crores.

The company’s mining areas are spread out in eight districts of Jharkhand and is one of the biggest contributors to the state exchequer. 11 digital dispensaries have also been started by the company for the welfare of the stakeholders.

CCL is undertaking various initiatives for environmental conservation and preservation. Work is in progress for the establishment of a 20 MW Solar Power Plant in Piparwar area. 16 E vehicles were also hired by company in the quest to reduce pollution. Nine eco parks are being developed encompassing an area of 127 Hectare for biodiversity conservation.

Another crowning achievement of the company was the successful organization of the Coal India Marathon, which was the first registered marathon in Jharkhand in which over 5500 people participated.

The company also implements various pioneering CSR Schemes for the welfare and holistic development of the communities. CCL Ke Lal &Ladli, Jharkhand sports academy are a few path breaking initiatives of the company.

CCL will be establishing a centralized kitchen for 50000 students at Ramgarh along with a centralized library in Ranchi under its CSR initiative. Another Mega CSR project that the company is implementing will be the establishment of a 5000 seated library at Ranchi University campus.