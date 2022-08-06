Central Bank of India organises quiz competition under AKAM

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, on July 16, 2022, an off line quiz test was held at RJ International School, Aurangabad before the staff of Central Bank of India and the school. The questions were sent by the Central Office, named as Gyan Ganga Prashna Manch in which 92 students participated in the Quiz. Baijnath Prasad, AKAM co-ordinator alonwith Sandip Gohil, Senior manager -IT, Aurangabad RO visited the school on 29th of July,2022 and evaluated question papers of the participant before principal/teachers of the school. Six students got equal marks. Out of six three students are qualified for better writing essay/slogan on our motherland. Prizes and certificates will be distributed on 15th of August, 2022 by opening of Savings bank account.



