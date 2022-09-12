Central Bank of India organises health awareness programme

After 75 years of independence, during amrut kaal, renowned doctors of the city, Prashant Yakundi and Anant Narelkar, who belong to the famous Madhavvag Clinic, were invited to disseminate health related information and awareness in the premises of Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Aurangabad. Dr. Prashant Yakundi of Madhav Wag Clinic explained the art of staying healthy. Specially about heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure diseases and said that the diseases do not occur, for this we all need to pay attention to routine and diet. Regional Head Manoj Kumar Singh said that all the staff should follow the health tips given by the doctor to stay healthy. Baijnath Prasad, AKAM Coordinator expressed happiness over the presence of all the staff and said that health is wealth. We should adopt morning walking, exercise and yoga in daily life. It is important for everyone to stay healthy for the growth of banking business. Central Bank of India's officers/employees of the Regional Office Jayant, Ravikant, Shyam K. Shiradhokar, Satish, Ketan Gaikwad, A. Manjhi, Dinesh Singh Verma, Swapnil Ghutke, Tushar, Ashish Moon, Sandeep Kothimbre, Sandeepgohil, Bhagyashree, Pratima Barote, Shoshana Tandon etc. listened carefully and their queries were answered by Dr. Yakundi.

The Regional Head thanked the doctor for his advice at the special programme.