Central Bank of India organises Digital banking campaign

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
article-image

During the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Central Bank of India, Parbhanii branch celebrated "Digital banking campaign" on July 14, at Takalgavhan Gram Panchayat under Parbhani branch. Baijnath Prasad, AKAM Co-ordinator alongwith Ashok Khupitkar, Branch head, Salman Khan, AFO and people of the GP were present. BC S. Pengle helped in 100% registration in Centmobile Banking of GP. AKAM Co-Ordinator addressed GP people and stated that the bank plans to offer 100% digital banking our customers.

