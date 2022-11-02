Central Bank of India organises Ayurveda Health camps

Ayurveda Health Camps on the subject 'Ayurveda @2047* were organized on 15th October, 2022 on the suggestion of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India through Department of Financial Services in ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal’. On October 28, 2022, a *meditation camp* was organized by Central Bank of India, Regional Office, Aurangabad in which Dhanraj Koli, the skilled meditation facilitator of the city was present. He experimentally addressed that emotions have affect the breathing system. Breathing system also affects our emotions. Deep breaths and pranayama can change the state of mind. Meditation connects body to soul. When this balance happens deep relaxation occure. In the meditation shivir, Baijnath Prasad, Deputy Regional Head welcomed Dhanraj Koli, Meditation Coordinator in Central Bank of India, Regional Office. Addressing his staff members, Prasad said that we were not able to maintain mental stability in the discharge of all these tasks, whether it is a home problems or office work pressure. For this, the practice of meditation is necessary. By dint of meditation , we will be happy and will be able to execute the work in the office successfully. Meditation will bring a positive change in daily life. The meditation coordinator advised all the staff to do meditation and pranayama daily to keep the mind calm. Baijnath Prasad, AKAM Coordinator expressed happiness over the presence of all the staff and urged all the staff to give their suggestions. Our officers/employees of the Regional Office Jayant, Gaurav Bhargava, Dinesh Singh, Sandeep Kothimbre, Ashish Moon, Tushar, Swapnil, Mayur etc. resolved to adopt the tips given by the Meditation coordinator.

The Akam Coordinator thanked Koli to visit here in his busy schedule.