Central Bank of India holds Samman Diwas; honours retired employees and pensioners

All the Central Bank of India branches under the Aurangabad region organized a felicitation ceremony as "Samman Diwas" and honored the retired employees and pensioners on February 2. The function was organised at the Aurangabad Branch premises, where about 75 pensioners participated. During the function, Regional Head, Manoj Kumar Singh, in his address, gave information about pension loans, latest fixed deposit schemes at higher interest rate and digital banking services offered by Central Bank of India. He interacted with pensioners and listened to their feedback and suggestions.

Welcoming the senior citizens and pensioners, Baijnath Prasad, Deputy Regional Head of Aurangabad said that Central Bank of India had the distinction of being India's first Swadeshi Bank and the bank has always focused on being customer centric. All the pensioners are our first brand ambassadors, he said.

Pranav Jha, Branch Head, Aurangabad, welcomed all the pensioners with a flower bouquet. All the staff of the branch were present on the occasion. The pensioners were happy with such an event organised by the bank. A pensioner said that in future, apart from all his family members, he will try to connect more acquaintances with the bank. All of them expressed their desire to organize such programs for senior citizens and pensioners at a regular basis.

